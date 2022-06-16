Troy Melton of San Diego State. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

The second MLB Draft Combine, a chance for draft prospects to show their stuff to scouts and executives, continues at Petco Park, with fans welcome to watch on Friday.

The combine, which opened Tuesday, began with games between high school participants, followed by strength and performance assessments and pro-style workouts. Major League Baseball is working with USA Baseball on the event.

Fans may attend workouts from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Padres are distributing free tickets online.

The combine includes 255 players – 20 of them among MLB Pipeline’s top 30 draft prospects. Top five prospects appearing are infielders Termarr Johnson of Atlanta, at No. 4, and Brooks Lee, No. 5, out of Cal Poly.

Other players include Troy Melton, a pitcher from San Diego State – who the American Baseball Coaches Association placed on the ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region second team – and Tyler Bremner, a pitcher from Scripps Ranch High.

Former major leaguers will be available to talk to the prospects, including Padre Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman. Other former All-Stars are set to appear, including Torii Hunter, Eric Davis and Mike Cameron, and former managers Jerry Manuel and Mike Scioscia.

Last year’s No. 1 pick, Louisville catcher Henry Davis, drafted by the Pirates, appeared at the inaugural MLB combine in North Carolina.

The combine concludes Monday. The three-day draft begins July 17 in Los Angeles. The Padres first-round pick is 15th.