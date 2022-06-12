The 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team. Photo credit: Screen shot, usab.com

The U.S. begins play in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship on Monday with a roster that includes recent Cathedral Catholic High School graduate Isuneh “Ice” Brady.

The 6-foot-4-inch center played in the McDonald’s All-American Game after averaging 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in her four seasons with the Dons. Brady will attend Connecticut.

Other Southern California members of the team include Corona Centennial High School graduate Londynn Jones, who will attend UCLA.

Kiki Rice, out of Washington D.C., who won a number of national honors, including the 2022 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, also has committed to UCLA.

The preliminary round game, against Colombia, is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. PST and will be streamed at YouTube.com/FIBA.

Players in the tournament, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, must have been born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.

The U.S. is 59-2 in FIBA women’s under-18 competitions dating back to 1988 and has won eight consecutive gold medals dating back to 2004.

– City News Service