PLNU hoisting the West Regional Champion trophy following Saturday’s win. Photo credit: plnusealions.com

With the final two pieces in place, Point Loma Nazarene’s baseball program learned the field for the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, beginning Saturday in Cary, N.C.

The team, seeded second, will play No. 7-seed Illinois Springfield (48-9) on the tournament’s opening day, at 3 p.m.

PLNU (48-8) moved on to the championship thanks to their 5-2 West Super Regional win over Azusa Pacific University at home Saturday.

West Chester and Southern New Hampshire clinched the final spots for the DII College World Series Sunday. West Chester beat East Stroudsburg in back-to-back games to clinch the Atlantic Super Regional spot, while Southern New Hampshire dispatched Molloy to clinch the East Super Regional.

North Greenville nabbed the top seed.

The other initial matchups for the DII championship:

The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination tournament until a champion is crowned. Southern NH and Angelo State return after taking part in the 2021 tournament – Wingate (North Carolina), seeded sixth, won last year’s DII title.

Cary is home to the USA Baseball National Training Complex.