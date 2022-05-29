Jimmie Johnson at the Indy 500 media day on Thursday. Photo credit: Doug Mathews via IndyCar.com

Jimmie Johnson had the eyes of the racing world upon him Sunday as he competed in his first Indianapolis 500.

The NASCAR Cup Series champion – he’s won the honor a record-tying seven times – crashed late Sunday, finishing 28th while Marcus Ericsson, from the same racing team, took the crown. Another member of the Chip Ganassi Racing team, Tony Kanaan, finished third.

Johnson led for two laps in the race, but on Lap 194 he spun out, leading to an eight-minute delay while officials cleared the track.

“Need more experience, that part was a little frustrating,” an unscathed Johnson told the Indianapolis Star, summing up his first Indy 500. “Just to not have the car that I needed in traffic. But I certainly learned a lot and a great experience out there.”

In his other similar IndyCar race in March at Texas Motor Speedway, the El Cajon native, 46, finished sixth when he was passed while conserving fuel, according to IndyCar.com.

See more Jimmie Johnson led a lap at the Indianapolis 500 🏁 pic.twitter.com/xYPRqDuCLL — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) May 29, 2022

“I just feel like I’m getting more reps, more quality reps, understanding how to use my tools,” he told IndyCar in the lead up to Sunday’s big race.

He added, “I’m still playing with mechanical grip and things like that, but I’m (getting better). We’ll see what happens when it comes time.”

Johnson has won 83 NASCAR races. Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt are the only drivers to have won both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500, which Johnson won twice, according to IndyCar.

Johnson now resides in North Carolina.