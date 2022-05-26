Carroll B. Land Stadium at PLNU. Photo credit: Courtesy, Point Loma Nazarene University

Point Loma Nazarene’s baseball team is set for the next step in its post-season quest, as the Sea Lions take on Azusa Pacific at home Friday to begin the NCAA Super Regionals.

The weekend three-game series determines who will move on to the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, which begins June 4 in North Carolina.

The teams play at 1 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday at 11 a.m., and, if necessary, at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10.

Head-to-head back in February, PLNU (46-7) went 3-1 against Azusa Pacific (37-17), though the Cougars did hand the Sea Lions their first loss of their season. They were close games too, with three decided by one run.

In the two west regionals last weekend, No. 1 seed PLNU dispatched Northwest Nazarene, while No. 2 Azusa Pacific defeated Cal State Monterey Bay.

See more On to the DII Super Regionals! Each matchup will feature a best-of-3 game series starting this Friday, with the 8 winners advancing to the DII College World Series in Cary, NC #RoadToCary pic.twitter.com/CyaKqliUz2 — College Baseball Hub (@CollegeBSBHub) May 23, 2022

The winner of the series also will become the first PacWest conference school to reach the Division II tournament since 2013.

The Super Regional will feature Point Loma senior Baxter Halligan, named both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Pitcher and Player of the Year.

Joining Halligan on the All-Region first team were third baseman Otto Kemp and relief pitcher Cole Hillier, while freshman first baseman Jakob Christian earned second-team honors.

In addition, head coach Justin James was named the West Region Coach of the Year.

Azusa Pacific also had a player on the first team, catcher Aaron Roose.

The Pac West also named Halligan Pitcher and Player of the Year, as he became the second player to garner both honors. Christian received Freshman of the Year, and infielder Scott Anderson, Defensive Player of the Year. The conference handed James Coach of the Year kudos.