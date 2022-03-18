Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan (5) was a standout again in his team’s upset of Alabama at Viejas Arena. Here, he’s congratulated by athletic director Jack Swarbrick after Notre Dame won in double overtime Wednesday to earn the right to move on in March Madness. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire)

Top-seeded Arizona hit a slight bump in the road while Notre Dame enjoyed an upset Friday as Viejas Arena hosted four first round games in the NCAA Tournament.

The winners in the West region, Texas Tech and Notre Dame, and in the South region, Arizona and TCU, meet Sunday at Viejas as the teams attempt to reach the Sweet Sixteen. Tip times are TBA.

In the day of opening-round NCAA action at Viejas:

(West region) No. 3 seed Texas Tech (26-9) easily dispatched No. 14 Montana State (27-8) 97-62 in the morning game. The Red Raiders, led by Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bryson Williams, who scored 20 points each, bounced the Bobcats in their first tournament appearance since 1996.

(West region) No. 6 Alabama (19-14) fell to No. 11 Notre Dame (24-10), a First Four team, 78-64. Guard Cormac Ryan had a huge game with 29 points – triple his season average – along with seven three-pointers, for the Fighting Irish. Alabama was hurt by the loss of guard Jahvon Quinerly, who left with a knee injury early.

(South region) No. 1 Arizona (32-3), though dogged by turnovers, beat No. 16 Wright State (22-14), another First Four team, 87-70. Three players stood out for the Wildcats, the Pac-12 regular season and tournament champs – Bennedict Mathurin led the team with 18 points, while Christian Koloko added 17 and Dalen Terry 16.

(South region) No. 8 Seton Hall (21-11) fell to No. 9 TCU (21-12) 69-42. The Horned Frogs, having won their final five regular-season games, remained hot as Mike Miles scored 21 in a game in which TCU led throughout.

San Diego State last hosted early tournament rounds at Viejas in 2018 and will do so again in 2026.