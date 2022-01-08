Shadrack Kipchirchir, winner of the men’s 10,000 meters Saturday. Photo credit: @USATF, via Twitter

The 2022 USA Track and Field Cross Country Championships were run Saturday at Mission Bay Park with multiple Olympians competing.

They included Tokyo women’s marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel, who finished far off the pace in the women’s 10,000 meters.

Alicia Monson, who finished 13th in the 10M at the Tokyo Games, won Saturday, in a time of 34:01, followed by Weini Kelati and Emily Infeld, a 2016 Olympian and 2018 national champion.

Defending champion Natosha Rogers finished sixth and Seidel ended up in eighth place.

The 10K pro men’s national championship concluded the meet with several Olympians in the running.

Shadrack Kipchirchir, a 10M specialist, won in 30:32, beating out Dillon Maggard and Sam Chelanga. Kipchirchir won the 2019 championship.

Leonard Korir, who won the 2017 and 2018 championships, finished fourth, while steeplechaser Benard Keter followed in fifth place. Ben Blankenship, who typically competes in 1,500-meter races, ended up in seventh.

Winners in the four other races include:

Master’s women’s 6K – Renee Metivier

Master’s men’s 8K – Sergio Reyes

U20 women’s 6K – Zariel Macchia

U20 men’s 8K – Gabe Simonsen

The six championship races were preceded by a community 4K run won by Michael Hulme of Tustin, followed by Marshall Varano of San Diego.

The races were run on the European-style 2,000-meter grass loop along East Mission Bay Park. The terrain during the first 1,000 meters is primarily flat and very fast. During the second 1,000 meters, the course includes a series of five small hills.

The average width of the course is 10 meters with a few sections where the course briefly narrows to about 5 meters in width. This course was also used for the 2008, 2011, and 2020 Cross Country Championships.

The women’s and men’s winners each receive $2,000 with each of the masters winners claiming $1,000.

