Toni Rocak, center and Matt Gray, right, celebrate UCSD’s OT win. Photo credit: Mike McGinnis, via UCSDTritons.com

UC San Diego’s Toni Rocak scored a career-high 34 points as the Tritons rallied at home for an 85-83 overtime victory over defending Big West champ UC Santa Barbara.

Sophomore guard Jake Kosakowski hit a three-pointer as time expired Thursday to send the game, their Big West opener, to OT.

Both teams are now 7-5 on the sea son.

It was a back-and-forth for the last 10 minutes of the first half with a pair of ties and five lead changes.

Our MBB Tritons are defending the court tonight as Kosakowski makes a shot that sends this game into overtime with a score of 71-71! #GoTritons!

Catch this night of athletic achievements live on ESPN:https://t.co/DabSkDwoYP pic.twitter.com/ktNL8TOpRO — UC San Diego Men’s Hoops (@UCSDmbb) December 31, 2021

Rocak scored 12 on 4-of-5 shooting as the Tritons took a 28-27 lead into the break. As a team, UC San Diego shot 42% and just 3-of-11 from distance.



Bryce Pope caught fire early in the second half, as the Tritons built a 46-41 lead on his three consecutive three-pointers.



Yet the Gauchos led 71-68 with less than a second to play until Kosakowski drained his contested three in the corner as time expired, prompting the OT.



In overtime, Rocak scored nine quick points before fouling out. With the game tied at 83 and two seconds remaining, Pope hit a pair of free throws to seal UCSD’s win.



Rocak scored 22 points after halftime. The senior’s 34 points were the most scored by a Triton since Tyrell Roberts put in 45 in a Division II tournament semifinal on March 6, 2020.

UCSD hosts Big West foe CSUN at 7 p.m. Saturday. Spectators will not be permitted due to COVID-19, but the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.