Gull Vincent Marleau with the puck in the team’s 4-1 loss to San Jose. Photo credit: @SDGullsAHL via Twitter

San Diego Gulls games scheduled for Friday and Sunday at Tucson have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the team, increasing the postponements to five, the American Hockey League announced Tuesday.

Make-up dates for the games against the Roadrunners have not yet been determined.

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, according to the league.

The Gulls were scheduled to play the Henderson Silver Knights Wednesday at Pechanga Arena, but that game was postponed Monday. Monday’s planned game against the Ontario Reign at Pechanga was also postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Gulls.

Last Wednesday’s planned game against Stockton at Pechanga Arena was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Heat.

The Gulls have not played since Dec. 18 when they lost to the San Jose Barracuda, 4-1, at Pechanga Arena. They are next scheduled to play Jan. 5 at Henderson. Their next game at Pechanga Arena is scheduled for Jan. 7 against Stockton.

City News Service contributed to this article.