Petco Park, all ready for the Holiday Bowl. Photo credit: Screen shot, @UCLAGameday, via Twitter

UCLA’s football team has arrived in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl, but COVID issues are dogging the Bruins.

Defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight won’t be able to play, the Los Angeles Times reported, because he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. Other players are awaiting test results that could put them out of the game.

The Bruins (8-4) also will play without the injured nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia, according to the report, as he also prepares for the NFL draft.

The game, pitting UCLA against No. 18 North Carolina State (9-3), takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Petco Park. The Wolfpack arrived Thursday.

Thank you @SeaWorld for hosting the Bruins today! https://t.co/L5G2Lf9gNW — SDCCU Holiday Bowl (@HolidayBowl) December 26, 2021

Both teams enjoyed a day at SeaWorld on Christmas.

This will be the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference team has played in the region’s annual bowl game. Under an agreement announced two years ago, the ACC will take park at least through 2025.

The Holiday Bowl had been played in Mission Valley for more than 40 years until the stadium was razed, leaving the game without a home.

The San Diego Padres announced a partnership in July allowing the Holiday Bowl to be played at Petco Park for the next five years. The City Council approved the deal, overturning a previous ban on football at the downtown baseball stadium.

– From staff and wire reports