Matt Araiza, following San Diego State’s 27-16 win against Boise State at Dignity Heath Sports Park in November. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

San Diego State’s Matt Araiza became the second unanimous first-team All-American in the football program’s history Thursday when the NCAA revealed its All-America team.



The Rancho Bernardo High alum joined running back Marshall Faulk (1992 and 1993) as the only Aztecs to earn the unanimous accolades. He also is one of just 10 unanimous All-Americans this season.



Araiza, Faulk, offensive tackle Kyle Turley (1997) and running back Rashaad Penny (2017) are the other SDSU players who have been named to the NCAA All-America Team.

To be selected, a player must be named first team on at least two of the five All-America teams. Araiza made all five – Associated Press, Sporting News, Walter Camp and two associations, made up of football coaches and football writers, respectively.



The junior, who last week was named the winner of the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best collegiate punter, has punted 76 times for 3,904 yards, ranking first in FBS history in punt average, 51.4 yards, 60-yard punts, 18 and 50-yard punts, 39.

One of four players in the nation who handle all three kicking duties, Araiza has added 17 field goals and has kicked off 67 times for a 65.06 average.



Araiza also is tied for first in PAT percentage, 100%, tied for second in punts inside the 20-yard line, 36, and total punts, 76.



He has also been named The Action Network’s Special Teams Player of the Year and the Mountain West conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year.



San Diego State (11-2) plays No. 24 UTSA (12-1) in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas.