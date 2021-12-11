San Diego Gull Brogan Rafferty, who scored a goal in the team’s win. Photo credit: @SDGullsAHL, via Twitter

Hunter Drew’s power-play goal put the San Diego Gulls back in the win column Saturday as the team snapped a three-game losing streak.

Brayden Tracey and Brogan Rafferty also scored for the Gulls in the 3-1 win over the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena.

Olle Eriksson Ek collected his third win in his last four starts, as he stopped 26 shots.

“You know, when you play good teams to try to survive or not let in anything in the first ten and make the team feel good,” he said. “So, I tried to keep us in the game for those first ten and I’m happy with how we came out.”

Silky mitts to slip it five-hole @HunterDrew7 on the power play makes it 2-0!#LetsGoGulls | #ONTvsSD pic.twitter.com/sUJOvtnmDc — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) December 12, 2021

Drew’s goal came at 2:49 of the middle frame. Trevor Carrick started the play and Alex Limoges tipped the pass, directing it over the stick of Jacob Moverare to an open Drew. The forward slid the puck through the legs of Garret Sparks for his third goal of the season.

Helge Grans scored the lone goal for Ontario (13-5-0-1), in second place in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division.

The Gulls (9-9-1-0), who dropped a game to the Reign 4-2 Friday, sit in seventh place.

Greg Pateryn and Jacob Perreault scored for the Gulls in the loss, while Lukas Dostal made 22 saves.

The team continues its seven-game home stand at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host the AHL’s newest team, the Abbotsford Canucks, for the first time.