Caroline Marks, a Team USA Olympian, has earned the highest score after two days of competition at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside. Finals are set for Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro.

Riding the best wave of the day, Olympic surfer Caroline Marks earned the top score Saturday during day two of competition in the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside.

The Team USA surfer earned an 8.5 in round 3 of the tournament, the highest score of both days of competition. The 19-year-old is focused on winning the Super Girl cape, having come close with semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2019, and runner-up in 2018.

“I hope this is the year,” Marks said. “I’ve been so close to getting that cape, but I’m just focusing on surfing really good every heat. My board feels great and I’m having so much fun and it’d be sick to take this thing out.”

Sunday’s tournament will see Marks facing off against Tatiana Weston-Webb and Coco Ho, former Super Girl champions, Tia Blanco from The Ultimate Surfer TV series, 2020 local champ Caitlin Simmers of Oceanside, Huntington Beach’s Meah Collins, and Encinitas local Alyssa Spencer, who is the current North America No. 1.

Round 4 of competition gets under way at 8 a.m. Sunday at Oceanside Pier. In addition to the surfing, a festival village is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with live music by Kira Kosarin, Austin Mahone, and Plain White T’s. There are also fitness classes, sponsor booths, interactive exhibits, and a female leadership panel with Dr. Jen Welter, the female NFL coach; Mary Fitzgerald from Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”; Major Lauren Olme, an F16 fighter pilot; and Allyson Witherspoon, CMO of Nissan USA.

Admission to all the Super Girl Surf Pro events are free and open to the public.