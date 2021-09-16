Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trent Grisham celebrate their win against the division-leaders, San Francisco. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

The Padres, after a woeful beginning to their long road trip, worked on righting the ship Thursday, taking their second straight from the division-leading San Francisco Giants.

The win sets up a showdown in St. Louis, where the Padres open up a crucial three-game series with the Cardinals Friday.

The Cards have overtaken the Padres and the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the National League’s final wild-card spot. St. Louis, winners of seven of their last 10 games, lead the Padres by a half-game.

“We’re trailing and we’re fighting for the same thing,” said manager Jayce Tingler. “What more can you ask for?”

The Friars sealed Thursday’s 7-4 win in the 8th inning, scoring three runs, two on Manny Machado’s single to drive in Trent Grisham and Wil Myers.

The Padres had established a 4-0 advantage behind a Grisham sacrifice fly, a Fernando Tatis Jr. home run and a Tommy Pham double.

It was Tatis’ 39th homer, as he padded his NL lead in the category.

Nabil Crismatt got the win, while Kevin Gausman took the loss.

The Padres also won Wednesday, splitting the series with the division leaders and ending a five-game skid in which their bats had gone silent. Tatis and Adam Frazier, in particular, heated up.

“We had a better approach these (last two) days and you know, the plan worked, and hopefully it keeps working for us,” Tatis told Bally Sports San Diego.

The Padres send newcomer Vince Velasquez to the mount for the 5:15 p.m. start Friday. Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta follow Saturday and Sunday.

The Padres signed Velasquez, released by the Philadelphia Phillies, after placing Blake Snell on the injured list due to his Sunday leg injury.