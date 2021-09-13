Caitlin Skye Simmers. Courtesy photo

Oceanside teenager Caitlin Skye Simmers said surfing has taught her how to learn and grow from mistakes. And, at 15, she’s already had plenty of opportunities to grow thanks to her impressive surfing career.

Simmers, who has been competing since she was 9 years old, will compete alongside world-class surfers at the 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, a World Surf League Women’s Qualifying Series, on Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 in Oceanside.

Simmers said she’s lived close to the beach her entire life so surfing became a natural hobby. Over the years, she’s competed in all parts of the world — from Japan to Costa Rica.

“My favorite surfing memory is surfing in Mentawai Islands in Indonesia last year,” she said. “I spent almost a month at Kandui — surfing perfect barrels with my friends and family.”

Simmers is in good company too. At this month’s event, she’ll be joined by top competitors including Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Sage Erickson, Tatiana Weston-Webb and Tia Blanco. Samantha Sibley of San Clemente will also compete.

The surfing competition, which is free to attend, will also include live concerts, a family friendly festival, classes and contests.

For more information, go to www.supergirlsurfpro.com.