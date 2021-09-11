Jordan Brookshire during his commanding first half Saturday. Photo credit: AztecFB via Twitter

It was a whole new world Saturday for San Diego State as they scored early and often against Arizona on their way to a 38-14 victory.

After being shutout in the first half last week, the Aztecs scored on their first two drives in Tucson. They put up 21 points in the first quarter, and watched their lead grow to 35-7 by halftime.

Coach Brady Hoke measured his team’s play against their opener at New Mexico State and saw progress, but still wants more.

“From that standpoint, yes, it was better, but is it where it needs to be? No.” he said.

With the win, SDSU improved to 2-0, while the Wildcats’ losing streak, dating back to 2019, reached 14.

Quarterback Jordon Brookshire threw for 183 yards in the game, all in the first half – including touchdown passes of 25 and 40 yards.

Running back Greg Bell rushed for 102 yards before the break, more than half of them on a touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. It was his sixth time rushing for more than 100 yards for SDSU.

Daniel Bellinger, with 113 yards, became the first SDSU tight end since 2012 to have a100-yard game.

What a game for @bellinger_12! Now over 100 yards receiving to go along with this TD catch. #BeatArizona #Win22 pic.twitter.com/1G5C0xb1vC — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) September 12, 2021

“There’s just so many guys that are dangerous with the ball in their hands,” Brookshire said.

The defense held the Wildcat offense to just 106 yards to start the game, containing Wildcat quarterback Gunner Cruz, who with just 70 yards passing gave way to backup Will Plummer.

The teams hadn’t met since 2001, when the Aztecs lost 23-10. They hadn’t beaten Arizona since 1979.

San Diego State returns to their temporary home in Carson on Sept. 18 to face another Pac-12 opponent, Utah (1-1).