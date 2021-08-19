Trevor Bauer, right, stands behind attorney Shawn Holley as she makes a statement following the conclusion of Thursday’s court hearing. Photo credit: Screen shot, espn.com

A Los Angeles judge Thursday denied a San Diego woman’s request for a five-year extension of a temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Dodger Trevor Bauer.

Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman ruled that the woman’s claims of overly rough sex were refuted by evidence that the pitcher never went beyond boundaries the accuser herself had set.

Bauer’s 27-year-old accuser obtained a restraining order in late June, claiming he physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters.

She alleges Bauer repeatedly choked her to unconsciousness and punched her in the face.

On Thursday, at the end of a four-day hearing, Gould-Saltman said the conduct of the parties indicated they had a dating relationship – a requirement to obtain a domestic violence restraining order.

But she said despite graphic photos indicating the severity of the woman’s injuries, the testimony showed the accuser set the boundaries for what type of sex she would tolerate, and the pitcher abided by them.

In addition to denying a long-term restraining order, she canceled the temporary one issued in June.

The judge also found that it was the accuser who sought to extend the relationship with Bauer.

“Respondent did not pursue petitioner, she pursued him,” the judge said.

The woman, who wore a mask even as she left the courtroom, did not show any obvious reaction to the decision.

Bauer’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave a brief statement outside the courthouse after the hearing.

“We are grateful to the Los Angeles Superior Court for denying the request for a permanent restraining order and dissolving the temporary restraining order against Mr. Bauer today,” she said. “We have expected this outcome since the petition was filed in June, but we appreciate the court reviewing all the relevant information and testimony to make this informed decision.”

Bauer stood behind Holley, but did not speak.

During three days of often-graphic testimony, the woman described the pair’s sexual encounters in detail. The woman testified Monday that the two met online and that she drove to his Pasadena home for the first of two sexual encounters on April 21.

The woman’s attorney, Lisa Helfend Meyer, in her final argument praised her client for her courage.

“I applaud (the woman) that she was able to stand up to this monster and do the right thing,” Meyer said. “Whatever happens she has revealed who Trevor Bauer is for all the world to see.”

Meyer noted that a hospital nurse testified that her client’s genital injuries were the worst she had ever seen.

In her final argument, Holley said Bauer’s accuser lied to the star pitcher, as well as to her friends and to the court. She also said the woman tried to portray herself as someone different from her true character.

“In contrast, Trevor is exactly as he states he is,” Holley said.

Holley said there was no evidence of a dating relationship between Bauer and the woman, nor were there any facts to show there would be any chance of any violence involving them in the future.

“There’s not one person on this planet who would believe … that these two people are going to be in a sexual encounter again,” Holley said.

The woman alleged she was again abused by Bauer during their second sexual encounter on May 15.

Bauer’s accuser, who dubs herself an ardent San Diego Padres fan, also said she had previous sexual relationships with other major league players, including Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. and pitcher Mike Clevinger.

She said her relationship with Tatis got her fired from the Pad Squad, the Padres’ ambassador team that interacts with fans and the community.

Bauer did not testify during the hearing. Holley said he would only answer questions about his name and what he does for a living, but nothing else so as not to incriminate himself because of the ongoing criminal investigation by Pasadena police.

Gould-Saltman said it would be an exercise in futility for her to have to stop and rule on objections to every question by Holley.

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history. He has been on administrative leave since July, a break Major League Baseball and the Players Association extended Thursday through Aug. 27.

Bauer pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2013-19, and for the Cincinnati Reds from 2019-20. He won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Reds.