The San Diego Open, an ATP 250-Level tournament, will be played on the hard courts of Barnes Tennis Center from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, it was announced Thursday.

In the past, San Diego County has hosted numerous men’s professional tennis events, including exhibitions, Davis Cup matches, World Championship Tennis and ATP Challenger tournaments — but this will mark the first time an ATP Tour level tournament will be played in San Diego.

The men’s professional tournament will feature a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, organizers said.

The event will offer a total of $600,000 in prize money, and tournament champions will receive 250 points in the FedEx ATP Rankings.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Barnes Tennis Center and the San Diego tennis community to come together with the ATP to put on a world- class men’s professional tennis event,” said Youth Tennis San Diego Chief Executive Officer Ryan Redondo, who will serve as San Diego Open Tournament Director.

According to Redondo, additional seating, including a 2,000-seat Grandstand on Stadium Court, will be built to accommodate spectators at the Barnes Tennis Center.

“With the size of the draw, fans are going to have the opportunity to watch the top players in the world,” Redondo said. “We are preparing the venue to host the tournament, and the seating on Stadium Court will give fans an intimate setting to watch matches.”

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome the San Diego Open onto the ATP Tour calendar for this year. I would like to thank the organizing team for their commitment to tennis and agility in stepping up to stage this event at short notice. It promises to play an important role in delivering a strong finish to the season for our players and fans.”

The San Diego Open will be one of ten ATP Tour tournaments to be played in the United States in 2021.

Tournament officials will announce ticket information and opportunities for volunteers and ball kids soon. The center is located at 4490 West Point Loma Blvd.

–City News Service