RIMAC Arena on campus at UC San Diego. Photo courtesy of UCSD

UC San Diego will induct three Tritons into the campus’ Athletics Hall of Fame, including a former women’s soccer coach, swimmer and volleyball player.

The honorees are:

Brian McManus, women’s soccer head coach, 1987-2017 – he will become the third coach to be inducted and the fourth honoree from women’s soccer. His teams won seven NCAA national championships – in both Division II and Division III play – while he was honored four times as National Coach of the Year.

Daniel Perdew, men’s swimming – the 2010 graduate, a freestyle specialist, is the fourth inductee from the men’s swimming and diving program. He won national championships in five D-II events from 2008-10. He’s been on the UCSD coaching staff for a decade.

Molly Wheatley, women’s volleyball – the 1985 graduate is the seventh inductee from women’s volleyball. The outside hitter helped guide the Tritons to four D-III national championship games, two of which they won, in 1981 and 1984. She was honored as D-III Player of the Year in 1983.

UCSD will host the official ceremony on Nov. 14. Once McManus, Perdew and Wheatley are inducted, the total number of Hall of Famers will rise to 37.

The UCSD Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 2013.