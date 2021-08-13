Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Yacht Club

The San Diego Yacht Club announced that two prominent races are set to take place on consecutive weekends next month.

San Diego’s Finn Fleet has remained one of the more active fleets in the past year, and in September, more than 40 Finn sailors are expected to return to the club for the Pacific Coast Championship and the North American Masters Championship.

Charlie Buckingham won the Pacific Coast Championship last year, followed by Phil Ramming and James Buley. Ramming, who has sailed the event over a dozen times. is currently registered to race in September.

“PCC’s are typically on everyone’s schedule and we get a big, competitive group out. This is a great event to see how your game matches up with the fleet after a summer of sailing,” Ramming said.

The schedule:

Sept. 4-5: Finn Pacific Coast Championship, with 20 boats expected to compete southeast of the Zuniga Jetty for a maximum of seven races.

Sept. 9-12: Finn North American Masters Championship, open to Finn sailors 40 and up. The course matches the PCC course off the Zuniga Jetty, with 30 boats expected to race in a maximum of 10 races.

The North American Masters Championship was last held at the club in 2018. The event was won overall by Eric Anderson in the under-40 category, with the masters championship going to Darrell Peck, for the over 40s.

Michael Dorgan, the club’s commodore said, “having a championship-level regatta in your backyard at your host club is something special.”

Southern California is the most active Finn sailing area in the U.S., according to the club. Many veteran Finn sailors are expected in September, from as far away as the Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest.