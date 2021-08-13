Former La Jolla Country Day School standout Te-Hina Paopao in the U.S. team’s victory over Spain. Photo credit: fiba.basketball

Former La Jolla Country Day School standout Te-Hina Paopao was among six U.S. players who scored in double figures in a lopsided victory over Spain Friday in an age-group Women’s Basketball World Cup quarterfinal.

University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the U.S. with 17 points, making all six of her free throws in the 98-64 win in the FIBA U19 tournament.

Players must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, to be eligible.

The U.S. opened the game with a 20-4 run and led 50-35 at halftime and 79-49 after three quarters at Hodos Imre Sports Hall in Debrecen, Hungary. Paopao scored 11 points and added seven assists.

The U.S. (5-0) faces Hungary (4-1) in a semifinal Saturday at 8:30 a.m. PST, which will stream live.

Paopao, a 5-foot, 9-inch guard, led La Jolla Country Day to a 32-1 record and the No. 1 final national ranking as a senior in the 2019-20 season. She averaged 22.7 points, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals.

She was an All-Pac-12 selection as a freshman at Oregon last season, averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds. She led all NCAA freshmen with a 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The U.S. has won seven of the past eight editions of the FIBA tournament and eight of 13 overall.

Updated 11:25 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021