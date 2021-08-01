SD Loyal midfielder Tumi Moshobane scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over LA Galaxy II. Photo courtesy of SD Loyal.

Corey Hertzog and Tumi Moshobane scored Sunday as SD Loyal blanked LA Galaxy II 2-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

It was Hertzog’s third goal of the season and his 70th of his career, setting him third all-time in USL Championship play, a pair behind second-place Jorge Herrera.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done that from that far out,” Hertzog said of his goal. “It was a lucky pass I got before sending it and the keeper was out and I was able to take advantage of that.”

Hertzog, celebrating his 31st birthday, took advantage and helped set the tone for an SD Loyal team that was coming off a pair of losses tied to mistakes on the defense and the goalkeeper position.

Moshobane, who found the net in the 23rd minute for the 2-0 lead, scored his third goal of the season in four games.

Coach Landon Donovan’s team needed points to finish a two-match road trip and got three against its Pacific Division rival. The win helps SD Loyal (7-5-3, 24 points) stay in third place behind Orange County SC and remain on track to chase division leader Phoenix Rising FC.

SD Loyal forward Corey Hertzog scored the first goal of the 2-0 match against LA Galaxy II. Photo courtesy of SD Loyal

“It was a big game, and we wanted the three points and get early goals,” Hertzog said. “We did it and got the shutout. We couldn’t ask for more than that.”

He sent in a left-footed shot into the top-left corner of the net. Moshobane blasted a shot off a ball set up by Hertzog who took down a Miguel Ibarra pass with his chest.

Loyal goalkeeper Austin Guerrero, in his second start of the season, went on to his second shutout of the season.

Hertzog nearly had a second score. He had tapped in a Jack Blake long-range shot and sent it in. But the goal was disallowed as Hertzog was whistled offsides on the play.

Donovan’s team returns to Torero Stadium at USD for a four-game homestand that begins with an Aug. 7 match against Real Monarchs.