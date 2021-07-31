The U.S. team celebrates Saturday’s win over South Korea. Photo credit: @USABaseball, via Twitter

San Diegan Nick Allen homered as the U.S. defeated South Korea, 4-2, Saturday in Olympic baseball.

The victory assured the Americans a berth in the medal round.

Allen hit a solo homer with two outs in the fifth inning to give the U.S. a 3-1 lead.

Allen graduated from Francis Parker School in 2017, before the Oakland Athletics selected him in the third round of that year’s MLB draft.

MLB Pipeline, a Major League Baseball-affiliated website that covers major league prospects, ranks him as Oakland’s third-best prospect.

The shortstop plays for Oakland’s AA-affiliate in Midland, Texas.

In addition to Allen, Carlsbad native Eric Filia plays for the U.S., as well as a former Padre, pitcher Edwin Jackson.

Jackson struck out two in Saturday’s win. The Americans tied a U.S. Olympic record, set in 1992, with 14 strikeouts. Filia went hitless against South Korea.

With the Olympics taking place during baseball season, players on 40-man rosters could not play in the Olympics, but minor leaguers could.

The U.S. (2-0) will face Japan (2-0) at 3 a.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals and the loser playing in an elimination game Tuesday.

