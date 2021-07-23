Xander Schauffele of San Diego tees off on the south course at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Photos by Chris Stone

Three former San Diego State athletes and one incoming freshman are set to compete at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, where the Opening Ceremony takes place Friday.

Competition for SDSU athletes at the 2020 games – though they were delayed a year by the pandemic, they officially retain the 2020 moniker – begins Tuesday, allowing for the 16-hour time difference.

Former Aztec track and field star Shanieka Ricketts, née Thomas, will represent Jamaica in the triple jump, while Xander Schauffele will play golf for the U.S.

Additionally, Stefania Aradillas is a member of the Mexican softball team, along with incoming athlete Dee Hernandez.

Rickets attended San Diego State from 2011-14, Schauffele, from 2013-15 and Aradillas, a transfer, from 2015-16.

Catch the athletes (all times PST) when:

Mexico plays the U.S. in softball at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Italy at 4 a.m. Sunday, and Australia at 4 a.m. Monday. The bronze medal game is set for 9 p.m. Monday, with the gold medal contest to follow at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The second men’s golf competition at the Olympics begins Wednesday. The event features four 18-hole rounds beginning at 3:30 p.m. daily through July 31.

Qualifying for the women’s triple jump begins at 3:05 a.m. Friday with the finals slated for 4:20 a.m. Aug. 1.

Schauffele was named a third-team All-American in 2015 by both Golfweek and the nation’s college golf coaches, while also finishing as a three-time all-Mountain West selection. He finished his three-year Aztec career with two individual titles.

Currently the fifth-ranked player in the world, Schauffele has won four tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Ricketts, a member of the Aztec Hall of Fame, was a three-time NCAA triple jump champion in 2013-14 while at San Diego State.

She qualified for Tokyo after winning the Jamaican Senior National Championships on June 26 with a mark of 47-05.25. She has won six of the seven events she has competed in this year and is ranked second in the world.

At the 2016 Olympics, she missed the final and tied for 13th.

Aradillas spent two seasons at SDSU, appearing in 27 games with 13 starts. Hernandez, meanwhile, agreed to play for SDSU in December. The pitcher helped lead Crescenta Valley High School to a 69-12 record over her four years on the team.