San Diego State’s football team is predicted to finish third in the 2021 season. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

Voters picked San Diego State to finish third in the West Division of the Mountain West conference, the league has announced.

The West Division leader has won four of the past six conference championships, including crowns for the Aztecs in 2015 and 2016.

SDSU, which finished at 4-4 last year, received 96 points, trailing Nevada at 141 and defending league champion San José State, at 121.

It is the first time San Diego State hasn’t been picked to finish first or second in the West Division in nine years of division play, dating back to 2013.

Fresno State was selected fourth with 85 points, while Hawai’i, at 56 and UNLV, 26, followed.

Boise State, meanwhile, was picked to win the Mountain Division for the ninth consecutive year after making the MW championship game last year.

The Broncos, who received 148 points, were 5-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and fell to San José State, 34-20, in the MW title game. Wyoming is penciled in to finish second with 116 points, followed by Air Force, with 104.

Media representatives who cover the conference cast the votes in the preseason poll

San Diego State plays seven of its 12 games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson next season. The team opens the campaign in Carson Sept. 4 against New Mexico State.



The preseason all-MW team is scheduled to be revealed Thursday.

