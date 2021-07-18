The dugout returned to normal Sunday as Jurickson Profar celebrates his game-tying 7th inning home run in the day’s second game against the Washington Nationals. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

The Padres beat the Nationals Sunday in a game that was suspended Saturday after three people were shot outside the Washington, D.C., ballpark.

The Friars won 10-4 after playing the final three-plus innings of the game Sunday morning.

The Nationals prevailed in their regularly scheduled Sunday game, 8-7.

Jayce Tingler was asked about Padres players grabbing their family members to bring them into the dugout and how the players handled the situation in the moment: pic.twitter.com/9NooXd8pNI — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 18, 2021

The shooting happened at N Street and South Capitol Street SW, near the third base gate of Nationals Park, according to police.

A woman was struck by gunfire outside the stadium and two people were shot inside a car, according to Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief of Metropolitan Police. The woman was expected to survive.

The two other victims walked to a hospital, police said.

Jayce Tingler was asked what went through his mind when he first heard the gunshots during yesterday's game: pic.twitter.com/AndREELhhE — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 18, 2021

Shots were fired at the car from another vehicle, which was reported to have fled over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, Benedict said.

There was no immediate suspect information or vehicle description, nor a known motive.

Videos on social media showed fans, confused about the location of the gunfire, fleeing.

Fernando Tatís Jr. speaks with @annieheilbrunn about the @Padres hot offense and his recollection from the shooting at Nationals Park last night.@tatis_jr | #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/39aZmzvGZk — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) July 18, 2021

Some rushed onto a concourse outside the stands. Others slipped onto the field after Padres Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Wil Myers opened gates along the third-base line to help their family, relatives of teammates and other fans escape. Some took shelter in the San Diego dugout.

Manager Jayce Tingler and Tatis addressed the situation Sunday before and between the games.

“It was crazy. It was a panic moment,” Tatis told Bally Sports San Diego.

Fernando Tatis Jr. rushed up the third base line to let family and fans onto the field and into the safety of the dugout last night.



“The situation changed immediately,” he said. “There’s no longer players, fans. Everybody’s just people, just human beings out there.” — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 18, 2021

Tingler, through tears, said he “couldn’t be any more proud to have those players a part of our team.”

“It’s just human nature, seeing fans and seeing people in panic, they just did the right thing,” he said.

City News Service contributed to this report.