Spectators at Nationals Park react after a shooting incident outside, in Washington, DC in this still image taken from a social media video. Solomon Tucker/via REUTERS

Some fans and players scrambled for cover while the Padres played the Washington Nationals Saturday as the sound of gunfire filled the stadium.

Three people were shot outside Nationals Park, though initially it was feared that there were more victims.

It was not clear to fans initially if the shooting was inside the complex. Videos of the incident shared on social media showed some fans crowding into the third-base dugout.

Tonight's game has been suspended due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park.



It will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/PAGf0uYZ9Y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of the ballpark. Later, it was announced that the shooting happened at N Street and South Capitol Street SW, near the park’s third base gate.

It said in a follow-up tweet that “two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

Executive Assistant Chief of Metropolitan Police Ashan Benedict said a woman was struck by gunfire outside the stadium and two people were shot inside a car, which police were examining. Those two victims were being questioned by police.

Hope everyone is safe! Just keep the prayers up thank you everyone that help in the front line ! God bless — Fernando Tatis Jr. (@tatis_jr) July 18, 2021

Shots were fired at the car from another vehicle, which was reported to have fled over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, Benedict said.

The game, in which the Padres led 8-4 in the 6th inning, was suspended as a result of the shooting.

The Washington Post reported that a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the back, with wounds not said to be life-threatening, citing the police.

a huge thank you to nationals stadium staff/security and DC police for everything tonight. they were amazing. thoughts and prayers are with the victims. stay safe yall — Brian O'Grady (@BrianOGrady21) July 18, 2021

The Nationals ultimately issued a statement on their Twitter account, saying, “Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. and Brian O’Grady later praised police and first responders on social media.

“Thank you everyone that (helps) in the front line,” Tatis wrote.

The game was expected to resume at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, the Nationals announced, followed by the regularly scheduled contest.

Reuters reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Daniel Wallis and Kim Coghill, with additional material from City News Service.

Updated at 10:20 p.m. July 17, 2021