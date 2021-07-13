Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoys his All-Star experience, posing with fellow shortstop, Toronto Blue Jay Bo BIchette. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

The American League prevailed at the All-Star Game, winning 5-2 Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver.

With the loss, the National League dropped the game for the eighth straight year. The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, the game’s newest superstar, got the win. Toronto Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero, who hit a tape measure home run, was named the game’s MVP.

The Padres‘ Fernando Tatis Jr. made a fashion impact and scored a viral moment, but didn’t move the needle at the plate, going hitless in two at-bats.

Padres player meets All-Star Game celebrity, Charlie Freeman.



(via @FreddieFreeman5 IG) pic.twitter.com/5IdWdKzOm9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 13, 2021

He seemed to think he could have gotten hold of one in both at-bats, which resulted in fly-ball outs. While wearing a microphone in the 3rd inning for FOX, which broadcast the game, he lamented, “I shoulda hit that out.”

Tatis, the NL starter at shortstop, left the game after three innings. He played his position cleanly, including starting a double play in the 2nd inning.

Before the game, Tatis drew attention for the pink suit he wore on MLB’s version of the red carpet. He also thrilled Atlanta Brave Freddy Freeman’s young son, Charlie, taking the time to greet and hug the boy. Freeman posted the moment on Instagram – “All-Star week made!” he wrote – prompting ESPN, the Padres and scads of others to share it.

Of the Padres’ other All-Stars, Manny Machado entered the game in the 5th inning, and Jake Cronenworth in the 6th. They were part of the NL’s first threat, in the bottom of the 6th, after Machado singled with two outs and Cronenworth walked.

Machado scored on a wild pitch, but the AL contained the damage to one run to maintain their 5-2 lead.

Mark Melancon pitched to two batters in the 8th inning, giving up a walk.

Yu Darvish, also named to the team, dropped out due to injury.

The All-Star break continues through Thursday for the Padres, who return to action Friday on the road against the Washington Nationals.