Jake Cronenworth. Photo by Chris Stone

Three more Padres will be part of the 2021 National League All-Star Team – Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon.

Baseball announced pitchers and reserves for the game Sunday. The trio will join Fernando Tatis Jr., who fans voted in as the NL’s starting shortstop.

It will be Cronenworth’s first All-Star appearance, the fourth for Melancon and the fifth for Darvish.

“I’m super excited to go there, especially with my teammates,” said Cronenworth, in his second year in the big leagues.

Cronenworth, who last week was named NL Player of the Week, is hitting .278 this season, with 12 homers, 34 RBIs and 18 doubles.

Darvish, in his first season as a Padre, has a 7-3 record and a 2.65 ERA with 123 strikeouts. Through an interpreter, he recalled being “very emotional” in 2017, when he was an All-Star following his return from Tommy John surgery. This one, he said “is as good.”

Melancon, also in his first year with the Friars, leads the majors in saves with 25 and has a 2.27 ERA with 30 Ks. He said “the whole bullpen has helped me to get there.”

The All-Star Game is set for July 13 in Denver. For the full list of NL and American League reserves and pitchers, see MLB.com.

The Padres, meanwhile, won their final game in Philadelphia, pounding the Phillies 11-1. Manny Machado led the way, hitting two homers and driving in five. Eric Hosmer and catcher Webster Rivas drove in three runs apiece.

With the win, the team went 3-3 on its short road trip, taking the Cincinnati series, but dropping the Philadelphia set.

The Padres return to Petco Park for a seven-game home stand ahead of the All-Star Break, opening with the Washington Nationals. Joe Musgrove takes the mound at 7:10 p.m. Monday.