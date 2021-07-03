Striker Corey Hertzog on the field against the Sacramento Republic. Photo credit: Carey Schumacher, via SD Loyal

Striker Corey Hertzog headed in a score for the San Diego Loyal inches away from the goal line in a 1-1 draw at Torero Stadium against the Sacramento Republic.

With the tie, he helped extend the Loyal’s unbeaten streak to eight.

Hertzog sent in his second goal of the season in the 62nd minute when he connected on Miguel Ibarra’s pin-point cross from just inside the left side of the penalty area.

“It was a great ball that Miggy (Ibarra) sent in. I was just trying to get any part of my body on it,” Hertzog said. “I don’t know what hit it or where it went, but I am just glad it found the back of the net. I was happy.”

The Republic tied the match in stoppage time when Mitch Taintor beat Callum Montgomery at the heart of the six-yard box, putting the header past Trey Muse.

Sacramento came into the match without a win in six games.

“We didn’t play well today but it was a very difficult week. We played a very good team who was well rested and prepared while we played a midweek game. We knew it was going to be a challenge,” coach Landon Donovan said.

Donovan’s team nearly had a surprise goal on a quick play in the 16th minute. Montgomery hit the crossbar off a long cross from Charlie Adams from left to right.

The tie gives the Loyal (5-4-3, 18 points) a point in the Pacific Division table as it remains undefeated at home in five matches.

The team now enters a break from USL Championship action but will remain active with an internationally friendly match against LIGA MX side Club Tijuana Xolos. The game takes place at 5 p.m. July 10 at Torero Stadium.