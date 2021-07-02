Uncle Boogie leadings on the way to a win at Santa Anita in Race 6 on Jan. 17. Photo credit: Screen shot, Santa Anita Park via YouTube

A 3-year-old colt was euthanized after fracturing his leg while training at Santa Anita.

Uncle Boogie broke his left humerus while galloping Sunday. He was transported for diagnostic examination but because of the severity of the injury, the attending veterinarian recommended humane euthanasia, Santa Anita officials said this week.

Uncle Boogie had six starts in his career – four at Santa Anita and two at the Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego County – and two first-place finishes. The horse was owned by Eric Homme and trained by Andrew Lerner.

Eleven horses died from a racing or training injury during the Arcadia track’s winter/spring meeting, which concluded June 20.