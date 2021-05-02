The University of San Diego celebrates their walk-off win over Pepperdine Sunday. Photo credit: usdtoreros.com

The University of San Diego enjoyed a walk-off win Sunday, defeating Pepperdine 10-9 to complete a series sweep at Fowler Park.

The Toreros (28-8, 14-4, West Coast Conference) completed a five-run comeback for their eighth straight victory at the Waves’ (14-19, 6-9, WCC) expense.

“I think our guys really believe we can come back from anything,” head coach Rich Hill said.

The Toreros’ comeback began in the bottom of the ninth, while trailing 9-5. Graduate student Thomas Luevano and freshman Will Worthington walked and junior Tora Otsuka was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Sophomore Caleb Ricketts doubled down the left field line on the second pitch he saw, clearing the bases to bring USD within one run.

Freshman infielder Chase Meidroth followed with a pinch-hit single in just his third at-bat of the season, advancing Ricketts to third. After working a full count, true freshman Jack Costello sent another single through the left side of the infield, to score Ricketts and tie the game. True freshman Dustin Allen — who pinch ran for Meidroth — advanced to third.

After sophomore Cody Jefferis drew the Toreros’ third walk of the inning, Luevano came up for his second at-bat of the inning. On the first pitch, Pepperdine’s Dane Morrow hit Luevano, to bring in the deciding run.

“Today, I don’t even know what to say,” Hill said. “That was just ‘Fowler Magic’ at its best. Our guys just believe that we’re gonna find a way to win whenever we’re at home, and it was a pretty crazy finish.”

With the win, USD improved to 19-2 at home in 2021, as the team enjoyed its third straight conference series victory and fifth sweep of the season.

The whirlwind weekend – they beat Pepperdine 8-3 and 7-6 in the first two games of the series – also saw USD pivot to play the Waves within a few hours Thursday. They had planned to play in Spokane, but COVID-19 protocols in Gonzaga’s program forced officials to postpone that series and add the new home games.

USD remains at home, returning to action at 6 p.m. Thursday to host the first of three matchups against BYU.