Cornerback Darren Hall of San Diego State intercepts the ball in the second quarter Saturday. Photo credit: @sdsufootball, via Twitter.

The Atlanta Falcons picked San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall Saturday, on the final day of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Falcons chose the Pasadena native with the third pick in the fourth round, the 108th selection overall.

ESPN called him “a guy who could develop for a year before challenging for a starting spot.”

Hall became the eighth SDSU player selected in the last five NFL drafts. and the 20th draft selection since 2011. He’s the first Aztec cornerback drafted since Damontae Kazee in 2017, who also went to Atlanta).



Hall started all eight games last year for San Diego State in the pandemic-shortened season, and the final 19 of his career.

He earned first-team all-Mountain West honors last season after recording 38 tackles – 31 solo. He also ranked second in the conference in passes broken up (6), total interceptions (3) and interception yards (72).



Hall, who also garnered all-MW honorable mention accolades in 2019, was on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List for the best defensive back in his final college season.

The Aztecs are now one of just 10 schools with at least one draft pick in each of the last NFL, NBA and MLB drafts since 2019.



The Aztecs finished 4-4 last year with their four losses coming to teams that went a combined 29-6 (.829). SDSU is set to open its 2021 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Sept. 4.