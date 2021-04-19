Golfers approach the 18th green on the south course of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Photo by Chris Stone

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, which is slated to take place from June 17-20, the U.S. Golf Association announced Monday.

USGA also announced some fans will be allowed to attend the 76th U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco.

“Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our U.S. Open championships,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director, Championships. “We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved.”

Those who have already purchased tickets to the U.S. Open will receive a direct communication from the USGA with additional details.

Information on tickets for each championship is available on uswomensopen.com and usopen.com.

The following guidelines will be in place for attendees:

Face coverings will be required for fans, staff and volunteers, and must be worn at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

All fans, staff, and volunteers will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines.

California residents must show proof that vaccination against COVID- 19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championships or that a negative test result has been received.

It will be mandatory for all out-of-state fans to provide proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championship.

Information regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccination verification will be made available on uswomensopen.com and usopen.com.

And sanitization stations will be available throughout the grounds, and spectators will be permitted to bring hand sanitizer.