The Coronado Bridge over San Diego Bay. Photo by Nehrams2020 via Wikimedia Commons

The 48th annual Crown City Classic opened registration for the 5k distance Thursday, giving runners hope they will be able to participate normally in the July race on Coronado.

The Fourth of July tradition annually welcomes more than 2,000 athletes.

The 2021 Crown City Classic will kickoff the holiday weekend on Saturday morning, July 3 at Coronado Tidelands Park. Both the 12k — 7.4 miles – – and 5k events feature views of San Diego’s downtown skyline and Coronado Bridge, running along portions of the parade route as spectators gather for what is touted as the west coast’s largest Fourth of July Parade.

“There is no better destination in the United States on 4th of July weekend than the city of Coronado,” said Jamie Monroe, race director with Easy Day Sports. “In 2021, all of the citywide fanfare celebrating Independence Day will take place on Saturday, July third, so the Crown City Classic is the perfect kickoff for the holiday weekend.

“The combination of stunning waterfront views and patriotic atmosphere throughout the community creates the perfect summertime race dynamic that runners won’t want to miss,” Monroe said.

In 2020, the Crown City Classic was held as a live, modified event and was one of the only in-person races to take place in the San Diego region during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the recent announcements related to fully reopening California, event organizers are confident the event will take place live in 2021 with appropriate precautions and modifications.

The Crown City Classic helps support the local nonprofit Islander Sports Foundation and runners are encouraged to take advantage of special 5k early bird pricing through Saturday.

For more information or to register for the event, go to CrownCityRun.com.

–City News Service