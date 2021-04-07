Tiger Woods hands off one club to his caddie as he grabs another. Photo by Chris Stone

At a Wednesday news conference, Los Angeles Sheriff’s officials said they believe golfer Tiger Woods inadvertently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake on the SUV he was driving when it crashed in Rancho Palos Verdes on Feb. 23.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that speed was the primary cause of the crash that injured Wood.

Villanueva said the vehicle Woods was driving was travelling at 84-87 mph when it initially crashed into a median, then 75 mph when it struck a tree alongside Hawthorne Boulevard.

He added no citations have been issued, and there were no signs of any impairment of Woods.

Additionally the department said it did not obtain any phone records to determine if Woods was using his cell phone at the time.

The 15-time major golf champion was heading to Rolling Hills Country Club for a video shoot with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees when the crash occurred.

Woods sustained injuries to his right leg and ankle and underwent surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Feb. 25.

–City News Service