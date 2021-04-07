Viejas Arena, home of the San Diego State University Aztecs. Photo courtesy of SDSU

San Diego State basketball fans might want to start planning for that 2022 fall vacation now.

SDSU is one of eight men’s basketball teams set to compete in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the tournament has announced.



The 39th annual event will be conducted at the Lahaina Civic Center, on the island of Maui, from Nov. 21-23, 2022.

Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State and Texas Tech also will take part.



The 2022 edition marks the fifth time San Diego State has participated in the event. The Aztecs own a 6-6 record in their previous four appearances, in 1989, 2003, 2014 and 2018.