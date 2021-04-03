The Aztecs pummeled New Mexico 15-0. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State wrapped up a three-game sweep Saturday with a 15-0 thrashing of New Mexico at Tony Gwynn Stadium.



With the shutout, the Aztecs logged their third run-rule victory of the year, as the game ended in seven innings. They improved to 16-6 overall and 11-4 in the Mountain West.

In addition, SDSU extended its winning streak to four, maintaining a two-game lead over second-place UNLV in the conference.



The Aztecs notched their seventh straight series victory to open the season and completed their first sweep of the year. It was their first three-game sweep of the Lobos since April 2007, in San Diego.



SDSU was buoyed by the 1-2 punch of Mike Jarvis Mike Jarvis and Matt Rudick, who combined for five hits, seven RBIs and seven runs scored at the top of the order.



The Aztecs also received three hits apiece from Jaden Fein and Fisher Pyatt.



Ricky Tibbett (2-0) collected his second victory in a row, combining for his first career shutout after tossing five scoreless innings while striking out six.



SDSU battered Lobo starter Tristin Lively (2-2), scoring six runs to knock him out in the second. After Jarvis led off with solo home run in the first, the Aztecs put up a five-spot in the second, highlighted by Fein’s two-run single with two outs.



The Aztecs scored four unearned runs in the third, capitalizing on a passed ball and a throwing error to extend their commanding lead to 10-0.



SDSU continued to pour it on in the fourth when Rudick smacked a three-run homer to right, scoring Miller and Pyatt.



The Aztecs closed out the scoring in the sixth when Jarvis tripled to center and later crossed the plate on Rudick’s chopper to first.



The Lobos (8-14, 6-9 MW) advanced just one runner to third after the first inning, as SDSU turned three double plays on the afternoon.

The Aztecs took the first two games of the series in a Friday doubleheader, winning 10-9 and 5-4, in 10 innings.



San Diego State returns to the diamond when it plays host to Nevada in a three-game series beginning April 10 at Tony Gwynn Stadium.