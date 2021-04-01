Jurickson Profar, center, who drove in the winning run, celebrates Thursday’s Opening Day win. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

The San Diego Padres may have heralded new pitchers, but Opening Day Thursday was about the offense as the Padres outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7.

The 8,773 fans who returned to Petco Park for the first time since the pandemic kept them out of the seats in 2020, took in both a calamitous 5th inning and the comeback that followed.

The Padres had taken a 6-1 lead only to watch the Diamondbacks strike back in the 5th with a historic four-homer spree that netted them six runs.

Starter Yu Darvish gave up three of those runs, on home runs by Ketel Marte and Asdrubal Cabrera, for a total of four on the day. He pitched 4 2/3 innings in his Padre debut.

San Diego inched back though, with one run in the 6th and another in the 7th to take back the lead.

Eric Hosmer singled in the 6th to score rookie Tucupita Marcano. The next inning Jurickson Profar hit a sacrifice fly to center, and Jake Cronenworth scored.

Emilio Pagan, who pitched the 7th, was credited with the win. Mark Melancon, who also made his Padre debut, notched his first save with the team.

Hosmer and catcher Victor Caratini, starting in place of the injured Austin Nola, had three RBIs each. Hosmer and Wil Myers also hit back-to-back solo shots off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner in the third as the Padres built their early lead.

Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had a hit between them, as Tatis singled in the 4th and scored. Machado went hitless in five at-bats.

Tatis also committed an error in Arizona’s big 5th that led to a run, as pinch-hitter Tim Locastro hit a 2-run home run.

Stephen Vogt followed with one of his own, for back-to-back long balls in the inning for Arizona. No team has ever logged a four-homer inning on Opening Day in baseball history.

Bumgarner gave up six earned runs, but Alex Young took the loss for Arizona.

The Padres face Arizona again Friday, as another new Friar, Blake Snell, takes the mound in a 7:10 p.m. start. The four-game series continues through Sunday, then the San Francisco Giants arrive for a three-game set.

Teams with a 4-homer inning on #OpeningDay in MLB history:



-2021 Arizona Diamondbacks



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/9YePC8pPws — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 1, 2021