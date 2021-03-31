Jordan Schakel. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State’s Jordan Schakel, whose 46.7% shooting from beyond the arc was the third best in the nation at the end of the regular season, takes the stage Thursday.

It may not be the stage he wanted, as the Aztecs season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but he’ll be part of the State Farm College 3-Point Championship at 6 p.m., airing on ESPN2.

The event, in combination with the College Slam Dunk Championship, will take place at Indianapolis’ Hinkle Fieldhouse, site of SDSU’s March 19 loss to Syracuse.

Thank you for everything, @jordanschakel.



The Mesa is a better place because of you. #AztecForLife https://t.co/DTJk3YDCNC — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 29, 2021

Schakel, whose 225 career threes are the third most in Aztec history, received second-team All-Mountain West honors in separate polls by both the league’s coaches and the media.

He was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2021 MW championship as well.



During the regular season, the Torrance native led the conference in three-point percentage, three-point field goals per game, 2.89, and total three pointers made, 78. Schakel averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds a game in his senior season.

He also made MW history – his three-point field goal percentage this year is the highest ever for a senior season.



Schakel made three or more treys in 16 games, four or more in ten games and five or more in five games. He’s the fifth player in program history to pass 200-career three pointers.



Twenty four of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players will compete in the slam dunk & three-point championships – eight dunkers and eight men’s and women’s shooters each.