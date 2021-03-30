San Diego State’s women’s volleyball match Thursday against Air Force has been canceled because members of the Falcons program recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West Conference said Tuesday.
The match — which would have been the Aztecs’ penultimate contest for the 2021 season — will not be rescheduled.
Also canceled was Air Force’s match against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which was scheduled for Saturday.
The Aztec women will end their spring season on Saturday with a home game against Colorado State indoors at Peterson Gym starting at 1 p.m.