SDSU women’s volleyball. Photo via @AztecVB Twitter

San Diego State’s women’s volleyball match Thursday against Air Force has been canceled because members of the Falcons program recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West Conference said Tuesday.

The match — which would have been the Aztecs’ penultimate contest for the 2021 season — will not be rescheduled.

Also canceled was Air Force’s match against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Air Force volleyball program, Thursday's home match vs. the Falcons has been canceled. We'll be back on our home court for the season finale vs. Colorado State on Saturday, April 3. pic.twitter.com/RfuoDhp3CY — San Diego State Volleyball (@AztecVB) March 30, 2021

The Aztec women will end their spring season on Saturday with a home game against Colorado State indoors at Peterson Gym starting at 1 p.m.