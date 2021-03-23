The Las Vegas Lights, shown in red at 2020 game, will be the Loyal’s home opener opponent at Torero Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club will kick off its second season April 30 against Phoenix Rising FC followed by Tacoma Defiance on May 13, the USL Championship league announced Tuesday.

The Loyal will play its first game at USD’s Torero Stadium on May 29 — hosting Las Vegas Lights FC.

The club’s first match will be held at one of four new venues making their debut in the league this year.

Defending Western Conference title-holder Phoenix Rising FC will host San Diego Loyal at its new 10,000-seat stadium at Wild Horse Pass in the Gila River Indian Community.

“We couldn’t ask for a better opening game than to go on the road and play the best team in the league in their new stadium,” said manager Landon Donovan. “We had three great matches with Phoenix last season and look forward to more exciting games this year.”

SD Loyal 2021 Confirmed Matches:

Friday, April 30 — Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Diego Loyal SC

Thursday, May 13 — Tacoma Defiance vs. San Diego Loyal SC

Saturday, May 29 — San Diego Loyal SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC (Home Opener)

“It’s hard to describe how excited our players are to finally get to play in front of our amazing fans once again on May 29,” Donovan said in a statement. “We are incredibly motivated to get our first-ever home win with our fans in the stands and celebrate with The Locals!”

SD Loyal booster club is expecting to host fans at a 20% capacity at Torero Stadium per state and local health guidelines.

More details on the 2021 USL Championship season, including kickoff times, television broadcast schedule and the complete regular season schedule, will be available in coming weeks.

Season ticket memberships are on sale for six payments of $16.50 through March 31. Seats can be purchased by calling (858) 465-GOAL or at sdloyal.com/tickets.

For frequently asked questions about attending matches this season, click here.

Fans are encouraged to stay connected by downloading the official team app or signing up for updates and news via SDLoyal.com and #SDLoyal.

https://www.sdloyal.com/ticketfaqs