Share This Article:

The San Diego Gulls’ exhibition game scheduled for Sunday in El Segundo has been postponed “out of abundance of caution due to COVID-19 protocols,” the American Hockey League team announced.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our players, staff, working personnel and community,” the Gulls said in a statement.

The postponement was the Gulls’ second in two days. Saturday’s scheduled exhibition opener — which was to be played at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, where the Gulls will play their home games during the 2020-21 season — was postponed “as a precaution due to COVID-19 protocols,” according to the team.

“The Gulls organization continues to adhere to all local and state mandates to ensure the health and safety of our players, staff and working personnel,” the team tweeted Saturday as part of the announcement of the postponement.

Both games were to be played against the Ontario Reign.

Sunday’s exhibition was to be Ontario’s first at the Toyota Sports Performance Center, the practice facility of its NHL parent team, the Los Angeles Kings. The Reign will play their home games this season at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in an effort to reduce the possibility of spreading

the coronavirus.

— City News Service

Gulls Postpone Second Exhibition Game in 2 Days Due to COVID-19 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: