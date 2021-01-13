Ted Leitner, Padres, Aztecs Voice, Shares Honor as California Sportscaster of the Year

Share This Article:

Ted Leitner, the radio voice for both the San Diego Padres and San Diego State, has received a professional honor, tying for California Sportscaster of the Year.

He shares the award from the National Sports Media Association with Duane Kuiper of NBC Sports in the Bay Area.

2021 will mark Ted Leitner’s 42nd season behind the microphone for the Padres. He also has spent more than two decades as the voice of San Diego State football and basketball broadcasts.

Leitner is a long-time hand on the San Diego sports scene, once logging 25 years (1978-2002) as sports anchor for KFMB-TV (CBS 8).

Always the voice of the Aztecs, now Co-@NSMASportsMedia California Sportscaster of the Year. Congrats, @TedLeitner on being the best there is in the Golden State! pic.twitter.com/zNEjPYhpbo — San Diego State Aztecs (@GoAztecs) January 11, 2021

Bill Plaschke, a Los Angeles Times columnist, was named California Sportswriter of the Year.

The association honored 105 other professionals, representing every state, and hopes to host an awards weekend beginning June 26 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

In addition, seven broadcasters and sportswriters were voted into the association’s Hall of Fame – Bill King, Jim Nantz, and Dick Stockton, from television, and Larry Merchant, William Nack, William C. Rhoden, and Rick Telander, from the publishing side.

– Staff reports

