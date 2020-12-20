USD Pauses Men’s Basketball Season for Second Time

The University of San Diego has paused its men’s basketball season for a second time because of what it described as a COVID-19- related concern and canceled Monday’s nonconference game at Arizona.
USD announced Nov. 20 the program would pause all team activities for 14 days as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result within the program. The test result led to the start of the season being delayed from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9.
The Toreros are 1-3, including an 85-53 nonconference loss at UC Irvine Saturday.
— City News Service
