USD Pauses Men’s Basketball Season for Second Time

University of San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

The University of San Diego has paused its men’s basketball season for a second time because of what it described as a COVID-19- related concern and canceled Monday’s nonconference game at Arizona.

USD announced Nov. 20 the program would pause all team activities for 14 days as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result within the program. The test result led to the start of the season being delayed from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9.

The Toreros are 1-3, including an 85-53 nonconference loss at UC Irvine Saturday.

— City News Service

