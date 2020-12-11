Inaugural Bowl Game Set to Include Mountain West Champs Canceled Due to COVID

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Mark Holtzman/West Coast Aerial Photography; Inc. via Chargers.com

The inaugural LA Bowl, planned for Dec. 30 at SoFi Stadium, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was to match the champion of the Mountain West Conference and a Pac-12 team.

Organizers said the game will be played next December.

The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game to be canceled this season, joining San Diego’s Holiday Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, RedBox Bowl and Sun Bowl.

San Jose State, Boise State and Nevada remain in the hunt for the MW championship. San Diego State fell out of contention.

– City News Service

