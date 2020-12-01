Arnie Robinson Dies at 72; San Diego’s Olympic Gold Medal Long Jumper, Hero

Share This Article:

San Diego’s Arnie Robinson — an Olympic long jump champion and member of the sport’s Hall of Fame — died Tuesday morning, his son says.

Robinson, who was 72, had battled a brain tumor since 2005, said The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported his passing, citing the track and field great’s son, Paul.

A survivor of a near-fatal collision with a drunken driver in 2000, Robinson won gold at the 1976 Montreal Games (with his personal record 27 feet 4 3/4 inches) after taking bronze four years earlier in Munich.

The Paradise Hills resident went to Morse High School and San Diego Mesa College before San Diego State University. He also coached at Mesa College.

Olympian Willie Banks, former world record holder in the triple jump and current member of the World Athletics governing council, told Times of San Diego that when he was growing up in Oceanside, he had few heroes.

“Arnie Robinson was one of those heroes,” he said. “As a jumper, I was in awe of his talent. When I grew up and finally met Arnie, I was stunned at how humble and warm he was. I truly understood why he was so admired by all the other athletes. To lose a man like Arnie is to lose an icon. My heart is broken and I will truly miss him.”

Fellow coach Paul Greer, president of the San Diego USATF association, said: “It was my wonderful pleasure and privilege to know the great Arnie Robinson and a true icon in the sport of track and field.”

Greer said his earliest memories of Robinson date back 30 years ago, when he learned he kept his Olympic medals in the back of his car.

“When I inquired why there, he simply said: ‘If any young person asks to see his gold medal, it was easily accessible.'”

San Diego-born Robinson was the “most giving, modest and kindest individual who made a tremendous difference in this life and with everyone he touched,” Greer said. “Arnie Robinson is a true legend and will be sorely missed and his contributions to our community as an exceptional athlete, a coach and youth leader will live on for generations to come”

The U-T quoted fellow Morse graduate Monique Henderson, a two-time gold medalist in the 4×400-meter relay.

“I had no idea who the man was or what his accomplishments were,” Henderson told the U-T in 2018. “I just knew this man was making our meets as professional as he could. … He didn’t have anybody assisting him. You go to a track meet now and there are five guys in a tent running the timing system. It was just Arnie. The time he spent learning the system, it’s unbelievable.

Sad news about a San Diego legend. @Bryce_A_Miller with the news and thoughts about Arnie Robinson the athlete and especially the man. https://t.co/MkJ8isw1lY — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) December 2, 2020

“And Arnie didn’t charge any of the youth organizations a dime.”

Four-time Olympic long jump champion Carl Lewis said in a tribute tweet: “He was such an influence on me and I will never forget his help and support.”

I'm so saddened to hear of the passing of Arnie Robinson. He was a national and Olympic Champion in the long jump. He was such an influence on me and I will never forget his help and support. Rest in peace. — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) December 2, 2020

Robinson was inducted into San Diego’s Breitbard Hall of Fame in 1985, the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2000, and the California Community College Cross Country and Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005.

He was head track and field coach at Mesa for 23 years, served as USATF national Youth Committee chairman from 1994 and 2004, and was the San Diego USATF association’s vice president from 1997 to 2007.

Longtime U-T sports columnist Nick Canepa tweeted: “Arnie Robinson, great Olympic champion, tremendous person, one of San Diego's all-timers. RIP”

Arnie Robinson, great Olympic champion, tremendous person, one of San Diego's all-timers. RIP. — Nick Canepa (@sdutCanepa) December 2, 2020

Updated at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020

Homecoming Week #Throwback to when Olympic gold medalist Arnie Robinson was a #SDMesaCollege track and field star!

#1967 – #1969 pic.twitter.com/d6dqfeLOaJ — SanDiegoMesaCollege (@sdmesacollege) October 10, 2016

Arnie Robinson Dies at 72; San Diego’s Olympic Gold Medal Long Jumper, Hero was last modified: by

