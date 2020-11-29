Two Stakes Races Cap Off Del Mar’s 7th Consecutive Fall Meeting

Share This Article:

Del Mar concludes its seventh consecutive fall race meeting Sunday with a 10-race card, including the $300,000 Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes and the $100,000 Grade 3 Cecil B. Demille Stakes.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The English-bred Viadera is the 7-2 favorite for the Matriarch Stakes, a one-mile race on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up. The 4-year-old filly is coming off victories in her last two races, the $100,000 Grade 3 Noble Damsel Stakes Sept. 26 at Belmont Park and the De La Rose Stakes July 17 at Saratoga, both one-mile races on turf.

The field of nine also includes the French-bred Tamahere, a 4-1 shared second choice with two others who is coming off a two-length victory in her U.S. debut, the Sands Point Stakes Oct. 10 at Belmont Park, and Sharing, the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner.

The Matriarch Stakes will be run as the ninth race. Its approximate post time is 3:56 p.m.

Royal Prince is the 7-2 favorite in the Cecil B. Demille Stakes a one-mile race on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course for 2-year-olds.

Royal Prince won by 1 1/4 lengths in his most recent start, a maiden special weight race at Keeneland Oct. 2. He also finished first in his previous race, Sept. 7 at Kentucky Downs, but the race was voided because two horses from the field of 10 were still circling behind the gate when the doors were opened.

Big Fish is the third choice in the field of 11 at 5-1. The gelding made three starts during Del Mar’s summer meeting, winning twice.

The Cecil B. Demille Stakes will be run as the seventh race. Its approximate post time is 2:58 p.m.

Because it is the final day of the meeting, there will be a mandatory payout of the Pick 6 pool. The carryover is $46,058.

In denial that #BingSeason‘s coming to a close. pic.twitter.com/rWe7VbJdbN — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) November 29, 2020

— City News Service

Two Stakes Races Cap Off Del Mar’s 7th Consecutive Fall Meeting was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: