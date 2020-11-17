San Diego Loyal Begins Auction of Black Lives Matter Jerseys

Share This Article:

San Diego Loyal SC Tuesday launched an online raffle for fans to purchase tickets to enter to win the “Black Lives Matter” alternate jerseys worn by all 28 players during the soccer team’s 2020 season matches.

All proceeds will be donated to the Association of African American Educators’ San Diego County branch, which advocates for equity in education within the region’s ethnically diverse student population, according to the team.

“This season proved our team’s dedication to taking a stand against racism and we hope to continue raising awareness off-season through charitable giveaways such as these,” said Warren Smith, president of SD Loyal. “Our hope is that these jerseys will continue to be a reminder to our community of the progress we’ve made so far, as well as the journey we still have ahead of us.”

The BLM alternative jersey initiative kicked off in July when the team announced its stand in the fight against racism and injustice. Jerseys are black with a dark teal accent with “Black Lives Matter” across the back nameplates. The phrase “Together San Diego” runs down the side of each jersey.

Players will continue to wear the jerseys for the next two seasons, wearing the alternates during away games.

The raffle will continue until the end of the month. Fans can purchase tickets for $10 with no limits to entries. To purchase raffle tickets, visit www.loyalgiveaway.com.

— City News Service

