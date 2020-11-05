Aztecs Prepare for San Jose State Showdown, a Clash of Undefeated Teams

Share This Article:

When San Diego State plays host to San José State in a match-up of 2-0 teams Friday, it also will be the first time in 44 meetings that both teams enter the game unbeaten.

Coach Brady Hoke said San Jose State’s use of their running backs “reminds me of us a little bit,” in how SDSU rotates between personnel. Overall he sees a potent Spartan offense.

“They have three receivers that are really dangerous, very good football players and they’ll be the best we have faced so far,” he said. “Their quarterback (Nick Starkel) threw for 467 [yards] in a game. I don’t care who you are playing, that’s putting the ball where it needs to be.”

Cornerback Darren Hall acknowledges San Jose State’s passing attack, but said he’s ready.

“Every play that comes my way, I’ve got to make,” he said.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at SDSU’s temporary home in Carson and will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs piled up 570 yards of total offense in their 38-7 victory over Utah State last week.

Senior running back Greg Bell became the first San Diego State running back in at least 25 seasons to post consecutive games with more than 100-yards rushing to open his Aztec career.

He has 268 yards rushing this season and also ranks third nationally in rushing yards per game, at 134.

The Aztec defense limited Utah State to 215 yards, while forcing three turnovers. SDSU intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles, recovering one, and had four tackles for loss. The team also limited the Aggies to 79 total yards in the second half.

Nevada and Boise State also are undefeated in the Mountain West going into this weekend’s games. Nevada plays Utah State Thursday, while Boise State takes on 7-0 Brigham Young on Friday.

– Staff reports

